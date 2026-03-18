<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Government on Wednesday said that it has sought early approval for irrigation projects worth Rs 3,052 crore under the Centre's flagship schemes, and the Union Government has responded positively.</p><p>The state had submitted proposals for these projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) schemes. These proposals are currently pending at various stages with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said in a statement.</p>.Timeline-based yearly recruitment, house panel to tame KPSC: Karnataka govt.<p>The state government has already committed its 40 per cent share of the funding in the budget, while the remaining 60 per cent is expected from the Centre. During his meeting with Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, Minister Boseraju requested expedited clearance for the projects, to which Somanna agreed, according to the statement.</p><p>Separately, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with Boseraju, met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on key aviation infrastructure projects including development of an airport at Raichur, and on reviving flight operations to Kalaburagi under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.</p><p>The union minister assured a positive response, indicating that discussions would be initiated with airlines to facilitate the resumption of services to Kalaburagi, Raju said in a statement.</p>