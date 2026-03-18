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Karnataka seeks Centre's approval for irrigation projects worth Rs 3,052 crore

The state government has already committed its 40 per cent share of the funding in the budget, while the remaining 60 per cent is expected from the Centre.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newsirrigation projects

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