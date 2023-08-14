Karnataka seeks rewards for intake of economic migrants

Due to increased mobility of labour and vastly improved transportation facilities, higher growth in developed states would have positive spillover of benefits to poorer states through higher employment, higher demand for raw materials, etc, it says.

“Important metropolitan centres attract labour from all over the country. There is a need to invest in those cities that are providing employment to job seekers from less developed states,” the letter says.

The suggestions given by Karnataka form part of a larger political narrative where many feel that southern and western states are subsidising poorer northern and eastern states. When the 15th FC was framing its recommendations to the central government, the southern states had written to the then finance minister Arun Jaitley asking that they be rewarded for the work they have done in economic development, employment, health, education, population control, life expectancy, etc.

The Centre had also tasked the 15th FC with suggesting awards based on whether states are indulging in ‘populist schemes’ or ‘freebies’. In the end, the 15th FC could not come up with a definition of what constitutes such schemes. “We have asked that the Centre stay away from this whole debate, as welfare schemes are the prerogative of the elected state governments,” the official quoted above said.

“Essentially there should be no conditionality attached to various grants and awards due to the states, be it the so-called populist schemes or how well the states implement a central scheme, as anyways states have lost taxation autonomy due to GST,” the official said.

Karnataka has also asked that the more developed states should have lesser limits on how much they borrow from the bond markets, as they have greater infrastructure investment needs and have a better ability to repay the debt. Currently, the Finance Ministry allows states to borrow 3.5-4% of their respective GSDP, based on various conditions.