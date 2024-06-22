Karnataka seeks Rs 11,000 crore special grants from Centre

New Delhi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said that Karnataka has requested the Centre to release special grants Rs 11,495 crore to Karnataka as per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation.
Gowda, who attended the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, said that the state also requested the Union Minister to release Rs 5,300 crore to the state as Central assistance for take up long pending Upper Bhadra Water Project and declare it a National Project.
Gowda attended the meeting on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio.
Gowda said that the state also requested the Centre to announce a special package for Bengaluru Development and for Kalyana Karnataka development.
While asking the Centre to enhance honorarium for Anganawadi, Asha and Mid Day Meal workers, he urged to increase the Government of India share to beneficiaries in housing schemes from existing Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in urban and from Rs 1. 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in rural areas.
He also requested the Union MInister to sanction an AIIMS at Raichur.
Published 22 June 2024, 18:06 IST