<p>Bengaluru: Nearly one in three cases of identity theft in India were reported from Karnataka in 2024, an analysis of the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has shown. </p>.<p>Bengaluru, too, had the lion’s share with nearly 61% of the identity theft cases among 19 metropolitan cities with over 20 lakh population, including Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. </p>.<p>The data analysis by DH was from the annual ‘Crime In India - 2024’ report released by NCRB on Wednesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As per the report, Karnataka had the highest number of identity theft cases in 2024 at 1,191. This was around 33% of the total identity thefts reported in all states and Union Territories (3,668), the report noted. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Further analysis of the data revealed that Bengaluru had reported 550 cases of identity theft in 2024. The total cases reported by the 19 metropolitan cities were 902. However, both the city and the state have had an interesting trend since 2022.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While in all three years, Karnataka and Bengaluru topped the charts for the highest number of cases, they saw a declining trend. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The state had reported 3,752 cases of identity theft in 2022 and 2,411 in 2023. Bengaluru, on the other hand, had reported 2,876 cases in 2022 and 844 cases in 2023. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cybercrime investigators attributed the large number of cases to a better reporting structure in the state and increased use and reliance on technology among its population. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The higher number of identity theft cases in the state and the city is similar to why they have the most cybercrime cases: one is better reporting. We have dedicated cybercrime stations and a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) when it comes to registering cybercrime cases,” a senior police officer in Bengaluru told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Second, compared to other Metropolitan cities, the population in Bengaluru and several parts of the state is very technologically-savvy and uses it for many of their daily tasks, making them more vulnerable to identity thefts,” the officer added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Another officer attributed the declining cases to a change in modus operandi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“By the end of 2023 and most of 2024, we saw cybercriminals transitioning into advanced modus operandi like investment frauds and digital arrest scams. This is one of the factors for a decline in identity theft cases,” the officer added.</p>