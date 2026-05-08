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Karnataka sees about a third of identity thefts in India

Bengaluru, too, had the lion’s share with nearly 61% of the identity theft cases among 19 metropolitan cities with over 20 lakh population, including Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIdentity theft

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