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Karnataka sees over 20k drugs-related cases in last four years, Bengaluru tops list

Bengaluru tops the list followed by Mangaluru and Shivamogga.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 23:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMangaluruDrugs

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