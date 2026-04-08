<p>Karnataka, over the last four years, has registered over 20,160 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.</p>.<p>While Bengaluru continues to register the highest number of drug haul cases in the state, what is worrying police officials is the emergence of Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Mysuru as other major centres for <br>drug deals.</p>.<p>Between 2023 and 2026, Bengaluru registered 6,743 cases under the NDPS Act, while Mangaluru city reported 2,665 cases, followed by Shivamogga (1,290) and Mysuru (722 cases). There is not a single district or city police commissionerate in the state that hasn’t reported a drug case during this <br>period.</p>.Study backs carbon credits for farmers in Karnataka.<p>Sources in the police department informed DH that while there is no single syndicate or network operating in the state supplying drugs, multiple forms of drugs are being brought into the state from African countries via Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the northeastern states.</p>.<p><strong>Ganja cultivation</strong></p>.<p>Apart from this, the state is also witnessing the manufacturing and cultivation of banned substances. Ganja is the most common form of substance abuse being cultivated in the state. Since 2023, the police have booked cases against 165 growers/manufacturers and 5,366 dealers.</p>.<p>“Among the two types of drugs: natural and synthetic, the consumption of chemically combined drugs in the state is comparatively low,” said a senior officer in Bengaluru who was part of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). He added that a majority of synthetic drugs are illegally brought into the state, and recent incidents of police from other states raiding and arresting drug manufacturers in Mysuru and other parts are one-off incidents.</p>.<p>He also noted that educational hubs are becoming new centres for drug <br>sales.</p>.<p>The port city of Mangaluru has emerged as the city with the second-highest number of cases in the state. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the higher number of reported cases is due to increased vigilance by the department.</p>.<p>“There is no spike in drug cases in Mangaluru city. We have started acting tough against violators. More than 150 drug dealers are in police custody,” he said, adding that the department has recently visited multiple colleges and hostels to monitor drug consumption.</p>.<p>He added that the commissionerate has also started a helpline to report the sale and consumption of drugs at educational institutions.</p>.<p>Data from the Home Department states that between 2023 and 2025, the police conducted 58,010 awareness workshops at educational institutions across Karnataka.</p>