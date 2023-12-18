JOIN US
Home

Senior citizens in Karnataka told to restart wearing masks in public as Covid cases spike in Kerala

Speaking to reporters on Monday. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the decision was made following the recommendations from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 09:29 IST

Bengaluru: Senior citizens across Karnataka will have to restart wearing masks in public places owing to the increase in number of Covid cases due to the new JN.1 subvariant.

The first case of the subvariant was confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the decision was made following the recommendations from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

"Masking is compulsory for citizens over the age of 60, those suffering from heart diseases, and respiratory problems," he said.

While he asserted that there was no reason to worry as of now, he also urged those with cold, cough and Covid-like symptoms to get themselves tested. He added that strict restrictions will be put in place only if the state starts reporting high number of positive cases.

"I have directed the officials to increase the number of tests being conducted. As of now there is nothing to worry. However, if we see more positive cases, we will bring in more restrictions," Rao said.

The Health department is also conducting a mock drill at the hospitals to ensure that the state is prepared to handle any surge in Covid cases.

(Published 18 December 2023, 09:29 IST)
