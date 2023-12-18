Senior citizens in Karnataka told to restart wearing masks in public as Covid cases spike in Kerala

Bengaluru: Senior citizens across Karnataka will have to restart wearing masks in public places owing to the increase in number of Covid cases due to the new JN.1 subvariant.

The first case of the subvariant was confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the decision was made following the recommendations from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

"Masking is compulsory for citizens over the age of 60, those suffering from heart diseases, and respiratory problems," he said.