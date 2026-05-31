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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka senior leaders oppose appointing young MLAs as deputy CMs

The sources said the senior state leaders have made it clear to the party leadership that they would be unwilling to serve under younger leaders in the government.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:31 IST
Karnataka NewsG ParameshwaraM B Patil

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