Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: SEP committee will be announced in a week: Minister

Speaking to the media after his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sudhakar said: "The chief minister will finalise the head for the committee and announce it in a few days. We have submitted the list of experts."
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 03:20 IST

Follow Us

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the expert committee to frame the State Education Policy (SEP) will be announced in a week.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sudhakar said: "The chief minister will finalise the head for the committee and announce it in a few days. We have submitted the list of experts."

Reacting to speculation about former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhadeo Thorat being considered to head the committee, Sudhakar said: "No decision has been taken yet."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 03:20 IST)
EducationKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT