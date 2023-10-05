Karnataka: SEP committee will be announced in a week: Minister

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the expert committee to frame the State Education Policy (SEP) will be announced in a week.
Speaking to the media after his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sudhakar said: "The chief minister will finalise the head for the committee and announce it in a few days. We have submitted the list of experts."
Reacting to speculation about former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhadeo Thorat being considered to head the committee, Sudhakar said: "No decision has been taken yet."