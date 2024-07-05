Karnataka: Seven taluks to get 100-bed hospitals

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to establish seven new 100-bed taluk hospitals at a cost of Rs 256 crore.
The new taluk hospitals will come up at Anekal, Hoskote, Khanapur, Nelamangala, Shirahatti, Sringeri and Yelandur. The project is being taken up with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
In another decision, the Cabinet approved the purchase of medicines, equipment and other necessities to strengthen laboratories at 563 Namma Clincs through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation. Also, the Cabinet gave its nod to upgrade 15 primary health centres as community health centres.
Other decisions
Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of BBMP chief engineer CM Shivakumar who died in a fire mishap.
840 new BS-6 buses for BMTC costing Rs 363.82 crore.
Rs 30 crore to upgrade the building of KEA.
Approval to reduce minimum service tenure for promotion as DCF from 5 years to three years.
Cutting the number of IAS officers at Karnataka Bhavan from five to two.
Published 04 July 2024, 22:18 IST