Karnataka: Seven taluks to get 100-bed hospitals

Other decisions

Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of BBMP chief engineer CM Shivakumar who died in a fire mishap.

840 new BS-6 buses for BMTC costing Rs 363.82 crore.

Rs 30 crore to upgrade the building of KEA.

Approval to reduce minimum service tenure for promotion as DCF from 5 years to three years.

Cutting the number of IAS officers at Karnataka Bhavan from five to two.