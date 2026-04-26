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Karnataka: Several shops gutted after fire breaks out at Udupi bus stand

Shops dealing in mobile phones, hardware, and plastic goods were completely destroyed, with all merchandise reduced to ashes.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruUdupi

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