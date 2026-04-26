Karnataka: Several shops gutted after fire breaks out at Udupi bus stand

<p>Udupi: A major fire broke out in a commercial building near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/udupi-theft-two-held-gold-worth-rs-560-lakh-recovered-by-police-3981464">Udupi </a>city bus stand on Sunday evening, gutting several shops and causing huge losses.</p><p>According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have originated in a mobile shop located in Khader Building. The flames rapidly spread to adjoining shops, engulfing multiple establishments in the building. </p><p>Shops dealing in mobile phones, hardware, and plastic goods were completely destroyed, with all merchandise reduced to ashes.</p>.At least 21 shops gutted in massive fire in Bengaluru's Chickpet.<p>Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot with three fire tenders and launched an operation to douse the blaze. However, they initially struggled to bring the fire under control. Water was later supplied through tankers, enabling firefighters to intensify their efforts. After nearly two hours of continuous operation, the fire was brought under control, though efforts were still underway to completely extinguish it.</p><p>Local residents, including social worker Krishnamurthy Acharya, assisted the firefighting teams in managing the situation. Meanwhile, shop owners expressed strong anger over the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade.</p><p>The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. </p>