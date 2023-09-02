Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka sharpshooter’s death in jumbo attack: FIR against three forest officers

Venkatesh was killed when the wild jumbo retaliated and trampled him, during an operation to capture it for treatment.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 00:16 IST

Based on a complaint lodged by Mithun Kumar, son of Venkatesh, Forest department's outsourced employee who was killed in an elephant attack on Thursday, the Alur Police have filed an FIR against deputy conservator of forests (DFO), assistant conservator of forests (ACF) and range forest officer (RFO).

Venkatesh was killed when the wild jumbo retaliated and trampled him, during an operation to capture it for treatment.

The complaint by Mithun stated, "The Forest department asked my father Venkatesh to dart the wild jumbo on Thursday afternoon. The department officers had sent Venkatesh, without taking any precautionary measure, resulting in his death. Legal action should be taken against the DFO, ACF, RFO and other officials."

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Alur police station. A probe is on, said Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

The Forest department has provided a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased’s family. The last rites of Venkatesh were conducted at his native Honnavalli in Alur taluk amidst tight police security, on Friday.

(Published 02 September 2023, 00:16 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

