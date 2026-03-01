Menu
Karnataka: Shirva woman duped of Rs 13.99 lakh in fake courier scam

The woman was repeatedly asked to transfer money for documentation and other charges between February 23 and 27.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 12:56 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 12:56 IST
