Karnataka: Shivakumar’s Cabinet expansion delayed amid growing pressure

<p>The expansion of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s Cabinet, which is functioning at 41% capacity, may get pushed to July even as lawmakers across social groups and regions are mounting tremendous pressure to join the government.</p>.<p>The Cabinet, which currently has 14 members against a strength of 34, was slated for expansion after the June 18 Legislative Council election.</p>.<p>This process has now been pushed to next month citing top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unavailability, sources said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar himself conceded that it is “difficult to make a political decision” on who should be inducted into his Cabinet.</p>.'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet.<p>Addressing a delegation of the All Karnataka Sunni Mashaik Council, which met him Monday seeking a ministerial berth for senior MLC Saleem Ahmed, Shivakumar said several communities had made such demands for their leaders. “Vokkaligas, Lingayats and members of the Christian community are suggesting one name each. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to make a political decision,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said the Lambanis and Marathas also want representation in the Cabinet.</p>.<p>“Mahantesh Koujalagi, Appaji Nadagouda, Shivanand Patil, Yashavanthraygoud V Patil and J S Patil are asking. I hope you understand our situation. Sometimes, some people have to make sacrifices,” the CM added.</p>.<p>According to Shivakumar, there is “confusion” in the party on how many MLCs should be inducted as there are a large number of MLAs. At present, Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the only MLC in the Cabinet. </p>.<p>Shivakumar pointed to the Congress high command and said: “My job is to implement the list (of ministers) they provide.” </p>.DKS Cabinet woes: Krishna Byre Gowda wants Congress top brass to intervene over Bengaluru portfolio row.<p>The Cabinet now has only one Muslim, Health Minister U T Khader. There is pressure to induct two or three more. Besides Ahmed, the other options being discussed are Rizwan Arshad, Tanveer Sait and Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p>.<p>Shivakumar is facing pressure from lawmakers who have never been ministers. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly batting for A S Ponnanna. Other first-timers like Ashok Rai, K S Basavanthappa and Basavaraj Shivaganga are in the race. Meanwhile, seniors like H K Patil, Dr H C Mahadevappa and Dinesh Gundu Rao are also trying to re-enter the Cabinet, sources said. </p>.<p>Among women, former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Annapoorna and Nayana Motamma are being discussed as possible inductees. “In the case of Annapoorna, her husband E Tukaram (Bellary MP) has a claim. He resigned as a minister to contest the Lok Sabha election,” a source said.</p>