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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Shivakumar’s Cabinet expansion delayed amid growing pressure

Shivakumar himself conceded that it is 'difficult to make a political decision' on who should be inducted into his Cabinet.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:12 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:12 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarCabinet

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