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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Shivamogga central jail inmates lend voice to cleanliness awareness songs

The messages include creating awareness about health protection and environmental hygiene, and cleanliness is the basic foundation for building a healthy society.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:58 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:58 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamogga

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