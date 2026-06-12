Karnataka: Shivamogga central jail inmates lend voice to cleanliness awareness songs

<p>Shivamogga: Chandra Hemmadi, an inmate of the Shivamogga Central Jail, has composed six songs on cleanliness and waste segregation, while six fellow inmates have lent their voices to the compositions. The songs are now being played in waste collection vehicles operated by City Corporation as part of a public awareness initiative. </p>.Shivamogga jail inmates to sing on Akashavani.<p>Chandra Hemmadi has lent his voice to the song ‘Kasa Esiyoru’, Dadapir to the song ‘Swachchateye Seve’, Thimmappa to ‘Kasada Gaadi Bantu Nodi’, Thippeswamy to ‘Banniranna Bannirakka’, and Ananda for ‘Hasiyaagali, Ona Kasavaagali’. The songs convey messages on maintaining cleanliness, proper disposal of garbage, segregation of waste into dry and wet, preparation of compost fertiliser under the ‘wealth from waste’ model, employment and income generation through biogas production.</p>.<p>The messages include creating awareness about health protection and environmental hygiene, and cleanliness is the basic foundation for building a healthy society.</p>.<p>Chief Superintendent of Prisons Ranganath told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the initiative is the first of its kind in Karnataka.</p>