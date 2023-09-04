Karnataka: Shivamogga teacher transferred after 'Go to Pakistan' remark

A teacher serving in a government Urdu school at Ambedkarnagar in Karnataka's Shivamogga was deputed to another school after she asked some of her students to go to Pakistan during class hour.
Manjuladevi had reportedly told students to go to Pakistan when the latter were making noise during the class hours on August 30. Children had shared this with parents. Some children had even viodeographed it.
As soon as the incident came to light, JD(S) Minority City Wing President Nasarullah submitted a memorandum to the head master and block education officer alleging that the teacher is instilling communal hate in the minds of children.
Later, Shivamogga Block Education Officer Nagaraj gathered details from the teacher and she reportedly told him that she had not asked children go to Pakistan but only abused them. However, the officer deputed the teacher to another school at Hosamane keeping the department inquiry pending.