Siddaramaiah fights fissures with Cabinet ranks to 3 senior MLAs

Bengaluru: Three senior Karnataka Congress lawmakers who did not make it as ministers were given new positions carrying Cabinet ranks on Friday in what is widely seen as an attempt to douse disgruntlement.

Haliyal MLA RV Deshpande, among the senior-most lawmakers, is now chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi, a former minister and MP, is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's economic advisor.

Aland MLA BR Patil, who has served as deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, has been appointed as Siddaramaiah's advisor without any specific brief.