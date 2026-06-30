Karnataka SIR: Door-to-door voter enumeration begins today

<p>House-to-house enumeration of voters as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka will begin on Tuesday, with more than 5.54 crore electors set to be covered between June 30 and July 29.</p>.<p>The exercise, through which the Election Commission aims to update and "purify" the electoral rolls, will see 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) fan out across the state to distribute and collect enumeration forms from every registered voter.</p>.<p>A draft voters' list will be published on August 5. </p>.<p>Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar said the Election Commission has printed 11 crore pre-filled enumeration forms, each carrying a QR code, voter details and photograph. The forms will be distributed to all electors whose names appear in the electoral rolls updated as of June 16, 2026, irrespective of whether they have already been mapped in the voter database.</p>.<p>"All voters in the current electoral roll will receive the form. Those who fill the form, paste a recent photograph and submit the signed enumeration form before July 29 will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 5," Anbukkumar said.</p>.<p>The enumeration forms can also be filled online through the ECI Voters Portal (https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in/ vfc/details) and the ECINET mobile application from June 30 onwards.</p>.<p>Election officials clarified that any adult member of the family can sign and submit the form on behalf of household members. In cases where residents are unavailable during the BLO's visit, electors can independently submit the completed form later.</p>.<p>BLOs have been instructed to make at least three visits to every house. Two colour-coded stickers will be used during the exercise. A violet square sticker will indicate that the enumeration form has been delivered, while a red round sticker will be affixed to locked houses. The red sticker will mention the date of the next visit and the BLO's contact number, enabling residents to seek assistance or collect forms.</p>.<p>Officials stressed that no documents will be collected during the enumeration phase. However, voters must retain the BLO-signed acknowledgement copy of the form. Only electors who submit duly filled enumeration forms within the stipulated period will be included in the draft electoral roll. </p>.<p>The BLOs will digitise the collected forms and the system will check for logical discrepancies such as mismatches in names, age, gender, relationship details, spelling variations, absence of corresponding records from the last intensive revision in 2002, or unusual family mapping patterns.</p>.<p>"Where anomalies are detected, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will issue notices after publication of the draft roll. A notice does not mean deletion of a voter. It is only a communication seeking clarification or supporting documents to rectify any anomaly," an election official said.</p>.<p>In such cases, BLOs will serve notices and collect responses and documents for ERO verification. Political parties' Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will also receive daily lists of notices issued to assist voters.</p>.<p>Election officials said of the 5.54 crore electors, around 5.07 crore (91.61%) had been mapped while 46 lakh electors remain unmapped in the state. Unmapped voters can fill the enumeration forms and BLOs will assist in tracing corresponding records from the 2002 Special Intensive Revision for progeny mapping and verification.</p>.<p>Citizens who attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, the qualifying date for the revision, can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents. Their names will be considered for inclusion in the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on October 7, 2026.</p>