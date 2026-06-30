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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka SIR: Door-to-door voter enumeration begins today

The exercise, through which the Election Commission aims to update and "purify" the electoral rolls, will see 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) fan out across the state to distribute and collect enumeration forms from every registered voter.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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