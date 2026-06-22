Karnataka: Sivakumar takes charge as managing director of KSRTC

<p>Bengaluru: Sivakumar K B assumed charge as the managing director of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)</a> on Saturday. </p>.<p>A 2010-batch IAS officer, he previously worked as the managing director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for nearly a year. </p>.Kerala private buses seek compensation for revenue drop caused by free ride for women in KSRTC.<p>Sivakumar took charge from Selvamani R, a 2013-batch IAS officer who serves as the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety and was holding concurrent charge of the KSRTC MD. </p>.<p>Before Selvamani, Akram Pasha, a 2012-batch officer, helmed the KSRTC for a year and was transferred on June 10. </p>.<p><strong>New minister</strong></p>.<p>The reshuffling in the KSRTC and the BMTC came days after B S Suresha (Byrathi) took charge as the state’s new transport minister, replacing Ramalinga Reddy. </p>