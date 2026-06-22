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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Sivakumar takes charge as managing director of KSRTC

A 2010-batch IAS officer, he previously worked as the managing director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for nearly a year.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTC

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