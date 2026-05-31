<p>Vijayapura, Karnataka: Police have named 12 accused in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> of six people, four of them members of a family, over a land dispute in this district.</p>.<p>According to an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> registered at Chadachan police station, the complainant also alleged assault on several others.</p>.<p>The complaint was lodged by Chaitannya Kumar Nirale, a 33-year-old farmer and town panchayat member, who stated that a long-running dispute over agricultural land purchased by his family from a local farmer was behind the incident.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the Nirale family had purchased several parcels of land in Govindapur from Khyama Ninga Teli alias Ganiger, after being assured by members of another family that they had no objection to the transaction.</p>.<p>However, disputes allegedly resurfaced after the purchase when objections were raised over the family’s efforts to clear and cultivate the land.</p>.<p>The complainant alleged that on Friday afternoon, while family members and labourers were carrying out land-clearing work using an earthmover, a group of armed men arrived at the site on motorcycles and objected to the work.</p>.Five of Chadchan family among six hacked to death over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura district.<p>The FIR stated that the assailants were allegedly armed with swords, machetes, sickles, knives, and other weapons.</p>.<p>They allegedly hurled abuses, issued threats, and attacked the family. The complainant also alleged that chilli powder was thrown into the eyes of some victims before the assault.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Chandrakant alias Chandu Nirale, and Revansiddha alias Rahul Nirale were attacked with deadly weapons and succumbed to their injuries. Two others associated with the Nirale family were also killed.</p>.<p>Several others, including Samarth Nirale, Shabbir Attar, JCB operator Sandeep Mane, and village elder Aravind Katage, were also injured in the incident.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and other offences.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that there are important leads in the case.</p>