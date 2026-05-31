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Karnataka: Six killed, 12 named as accused in Vijayapura land dispute case

According to an FIR registered at Chadachan police station, the complainant also alleged assault on several others.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsKarnatakaVijayapuraMurder caseland dispute

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