<p>A 16-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> student was killed in an alleged scuffle between classmates over a frivolous issue at Urgadur in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Monday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sanketh. <br><br>It is said that he was returning home after attending special classes in school, as SSLC examinations are slated to be held next month.</p>.Student found hanging in hostel in Karnataka's Bidar.<p>However, a brawl broke out between classmates on the road. When Sanketh tried to stop it, he got severely injured. He was declared dead on arrival at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>.</p><p>Police have arrested seven persons in this regard. The State government has announced a compensation of Rs 15lakh to the bereaved family</p>