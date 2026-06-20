Karnataka: Small traders becoming victims of e-commerce, says Manohar Agarwal

<p>Kalaburagi: Small traders are increasingly becoming victims of policies favouring large corporate players, thanks to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, lamented Swadeshi Vyapar Manch national convener Manohar Agarwal. </p>.<p>He was speaking at ‘Vyapari Samvada’ organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) in association with the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Highlighting the growing challenges faced by traditional traders due to corporate players, Agarwal said that small traders form the backbone of India’s economy, besides generating employment.</p>.<p>Expressing concern over declining participation of younger generations in family-owned businesses, he observed that many business families encourage their children towards jobs rather than entrepreneurship, resulting in the gradual decline of traditional enterprises. He also urged the parents and business owners to speak positively about their businesses within the family and motivate the next generation to continue the family enterprise by modernising it.</p>.<p>Agarwal emphasised that traders must adapt to changing generations, technology, and policy changes to sustain and grow in a competitive market. Inviting trade associations to collaborate with the <br>Swadeshi Vyapar Manch, he stated that collective representation is essential for effectively conveying local trade issues and policy concerns to governments and policymakers.</p>.<p>He assured that the Swadeshi Vyapar Manch would work closely with trade bodies across the country to safeguard the interests of traditional businesses.</p>.<p><strong>‘Frame suitable policies’</strong></p>.<p>Grain and Seed Merchants’ Association president Santosh Langer pointed out that large quantities of food products and agricultural commodities are being imported despite domestic production capabilities. Such imports adversely affect farmers and traders by pushing market prices below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He urged policymakers to frame suitable policies restricting imports of commodities <br>that are adequately produced within India, to protect the domestic agriculture and related industries.</p>.<p>Participants from various trade sectors shared their concerns regarding e-commerce, quick-commerce, agriculture, retail trade, imports, market regulations, and the difficulties faced by traditional businesses. It was decided that the issues discussed during the interaction would be consolidated and submitted as a memorandum to the Manch for further representation before the competent authorities.</p>.<p><strong>‘Protect local traders’</strong></p>.<p>KKCCI Honorary Secretary Shivraj Inginshetty emphasised the need for policies that protect local retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and traditional traders.</p>.<p>He suggested that major e-commerce and quick-commerce companies should be encouraged to procure products through local distributors and supply chains, strengthening local business ecosystems and generating greater economic benefits for the region.</p>.<p>KKCCI Vice-President Kedar Raghoji presided. Trade and Trade Adalat Committee Chairman Rajshekhar Dukandhar, Central University of Karnataka Department of Economics Studies and Planning Assistant Professor Baswaraj M S, Dal Mill Association President Chandrakant Kobal, Vice-President Vishudas Tapadia, Rice Merchants and Kirana Association President Ravindra Madamshetty, Kapnoor Industrial Association President Ravindra Mukka and others were present.</p>