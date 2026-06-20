Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Small traders becoming victims of e-commerce, says Manohar Agarwal

Agarwal emphasised that traders must adapt to changing generations, technology, and policy changes to sustain and grow in a competitive market.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 02:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatraders

Follow us on :

Follow Us