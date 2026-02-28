<p class="bodytext">The Health and Family Welfare Department is all set to provide insulin to Type 1 diabetes patients across the state for free. </p>.<p class="bodytext">All children under the age of 18 will be eligible for the scheme. By providing the insulin, the department will help families save up to 4,000 a month, doctors said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The department will facilitate the availability of insulin at government healthcare establishments based on the number of patients present in the specific area. </p>.Universal newborn screening programme to roll out in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">The announcement for the same is expected to be made in the state budget on March 6 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao told <span class="italic">DH</span>: “Since Type 1 diabetes is not a rampant issue, we want to make it available where patients are present, we will map them. All children under the age of 18 can avail the facilities.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Santosh Olety, Associate Professor and HOD, Paediatric and Adolescent Endocrinologist, Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology and Research (KIER), said: “There are about 7,000 patients with Type 1 diabetes across the state. The price of each insulin per month varies from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 depending on the child’s age.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The doctor added that through CSR funds and philanthropic initiatives, 500-600 patients are being helped at the KIER. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“In 2022, the same initiative was proposed for around 3,000 patients, who could not afford insulin, but it took a backseat. The initiative will definitely help ease the financial burdens of the family,” he further said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">What is Type 1 diabetes? </span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Explaining Type 1 diabetes and its implications, Dr Shantala J, Associate Consultant- Pediatric Endocrinology, said: “Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the pancreas completely stops producing insulin, which is essential for food to turn into energy. Without insulin, blood sugar rises to dangerous levels, and the child can develop a life-threatening emergency called Diabetic Keto Acidosis (DKA). Insulin must be taken lifelong.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He continued: “Apart from insulin, the Glucometer and test strips (children with type 1 diabetes need to check glucose around 6-7 times a day), Lancets and syringes or insulin pen needles, HbA1c testing every 3 months, along with monitoring for chronic diabetes complications and emergency visits if sugars fluctuate.”</p>