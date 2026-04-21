<p>Bengaluru: SS Kashi, Superintendent of Police, attached to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Division, has written to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), seeking 30 minutes to present what he described as serious allegations against a few IPS officers.</p>.<p>The letter has triggered discussions within the police department.</p>.<p>In his letter, Kashi alleged that some IPS officers from other states were harassing and ill-treating Kannada-speaking lower-rank personnel.</p>.Major shuffle in Karnataka IPS cadre; Bengaluru to get new DCPs.<p>He has requested an opportunity to present his case in the presence of the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Home Secretary. Kashi has also made direct allegations against Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p>.<p>Stating that he would expose the alleged “misconduct” of certain IPS officers, Kashi urged authorities to grant him time between April 18 and 29, ahead of his retirement later this month.</p>.<p>Mangaluru police chief rejects allegations</p>.<p>Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH has dismissed allegations of nepotism and harassment of subordinate staff by non-Kannadiga IPS officers, including himself, terming them baseless.</p>.<p>The claims were made in a letter by DCRE Bengaluru Division Superintendent of Police SS Kashi to the DGP&IGP.</p>.<p>“Based on my report, a departmental enquiry was initiated against him (Kashi). My actions were also upheld by the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT). Having exhausted all legal options, he has now resorted to this,” Reddy told <em>DH</em>.</p>