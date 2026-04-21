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Karnataka: SP Kashi seeks meeting with CM Siddaramaiah to expose alleged ‘misconduct’ by IPS officers

In his letter, Kashi alleged that some IPS officers from other states were harassing and ill-treating Kannada-speaking lower-rank personnel.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPolicemisconduct

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