Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Speaker seeks probe, action against officials after bad road kills one

In a tragic incident, one person lost her life in a road accident on the Thokkottu-Chembugudde road.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentU T Khader

Follow us on :

Follow Us