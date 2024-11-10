Karnataka Speaker seeks probe, action against officials after bad road kills one

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader asked authorities to initiate probe into the accident on Thokkottu-Chembugudde road which claimed a life on Saturday and take action against officials for neglecting the road repair works.</p><p>In a tragic incident, Rahmat lost her life in a road accident on the Thokkottu-Chembugudde road. The Speaker who was attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference in Sydney, Australia, expressed deep sorrow upon receiving the news and conveyed his condolences to the victim's family.</p>.I will not allow bad precedent to be set: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader.<p>Khader said that Rs 30 crore was already sanctioned for the development of the road, and the tendering process had been completed. "However, due to the rains, the commencement of work was delayed."</p><p>Khader had instructed the authorities to fix the road before the next monsoon, especially focusing on repairing potholes, which had been frequently reported in the media. Despite these instructions, negligence by the concerned officials was evident, he said.</p><p>Khader has now asked to investigate the incident and has ordered action to be taken against the officials responsible for the poor maintenance of the road. He emphasised that it is the duty of the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities to repair potholes after every monsoon.</p><p>The Speaker also lauded young men from Ullal who rushed to help at the accident site .</p>