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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader dismisses speculation over lobbying for ministerial berth

He said his name had been among the frontrunners for a Cabinet position when the Siddaramaiah-led government was formed, but was subsequently chosen as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 08:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsU T Khader

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