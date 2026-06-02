<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday dismissed speculation about lobbying for a ministerial berth, and said that as a Speaker he is not guided by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command.</p><p>“The Speaker has no high command. At present, I do not belong to any party,” Khader told reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> when asked whether he had met party leaders to secure a place in the state cabinet. </p><p>"I had visited the Lok Sabha speaker's office in Delhi for discussion and not for lobbying," he said. </p><p>He said his name had been among the frontrunners for a Cabinet position when the Siddaramaiah-led government was formed, but was subsequently chosen as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. </p>.'Have always followed directions of Congress High Command': U T Khader.<p>“Since I continue to hold the Speaker’s post, I do not engage in political discussions. Party matters are not on my mind at the moment, and I am not thinking about them,” he said.</p><p>Referring to speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle and he being included, Khader noted that his current role entitles him to be on the dais during the swearing-in ceremony of ministers. </p><p>“As Speaker, I will be on the stage during the Chief Minister’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony. If I become a minister, I may still be on the stage. If I remain only an MLA, I will have to sit in the audience.” </p><p>He added that he was unaware whether he would become a minister. "In case if a situation arises for my resignation, then it has to be handed over to deputy speaker or secretary to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.”</p><p>Responding to questions about reports of competition between him and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for a cabinet position, Khader denied any rivalry. </p><p>“There is no competition between Zameer Ahmed Khan and me. We share a good relationship,” he said.</p><p>He observed that every government department has its own significance and that serving as a minister provides opportunities to introduce new schemes and directly benefit the public.</p><p>“A minister gets the opportunity to formulate new schemes and implement initiatives for the welfare of people. As Speaker, one’s role is largely confined to assisting legislators and overseeing the legislative process. However, it is a highly respected constitutional position with its own importance, privileges and responsibilities, though it also comes with certain limitations,” he said.</p><p>On concerns that Speaker can become disconnected from the public, Khader said such fears are unnecessary and "my tenure as a speaker has been satisfying. Once I reach the constituency and start interacting with people on the development works, I become a MLA and forget that I am the Speaker. Power should never go to one’s head; it should be reflected through one’s work,” he said.</p>