<p>Bengaluru: The government on Thursday cited the model code of conduct in effect in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies to postpone the special Cabinet meeting fixed on Friday to discuss the issue of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).</p>.<p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said: “The special Cabinet meeting was fixed for tomorrow. Our AG said this is an issue which affects everyone and that it will be a violation of the model code of conduct. Thus, we postponed the meeting.” He noted that the meeting will be held after April 9, when the two constituencies go to polls.</p>.<p>The government’s decision to recruit 56,432 jobs without providing internal reservation for SCs has been opposed by the SC (Left)/Madiga community, which has for decades fought for internal reservation.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the SC (Right)/ Holeya community has urged the government to not include internal reservation for the current phase of recruitment.</p>.<p>When asked what prevented the Cabinet from discussing the issue, Patil said: "When we are not going to take a decision, why should we discuss it?”</p>.<p>Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, the senior most leader of the Madiga community in Karnataka Congress, noted that a favourable decision would be taken after the model code of conduct comes to a close and urged the protestors to not escalate their stir.</p>