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Karnataka: Special Cabinet meet on internal quota deferred due to poll code

The government cited the model code of conduct in effect in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies to postpone the special Cabinet meeting.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:08 IST
KarnatakaScheduled CastesK H Muniyappa

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