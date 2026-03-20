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Karnataka spent over Rs 20 crore on 58 foreign trips by officials since 2023

In September 2025, the state government banned all official foreign trips by officials in the fiscal after it was found that many officials did not submit "study reports" after such overseas visits.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:57 IST
Karnataka NewsCM SiddaramaiahForeign trips

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