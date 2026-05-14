Karnataka: Sri Rama Sene demands government to withdraw circular allowing hijab in schools

<p>Hassan: Demanding to withdraw the government circular allowing the students to wear hijab (headgear) to educational institutions, Sri Rama Sene members staged a protest by tearing the circular, in front of the DC's office, in Hassan, on Thursday.</p><p>Janekere Hemanth, joint secretary of Sri Rama Sene Southern region said, "In 2022, the Karnataka High Court had given a clear verdict that the hijab was not an integral part of the uniform. The government's move to allow the hijab again in such a situation is against the verdict".</p>.Sri Rama Sene activists will provide protection during Hindu processions.<p>The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and related committees have the authority to make decisions on uniforms and discipline in schools and colleges. The government's decision is like usurping the rights of the committees. The people suspect that the move to allow hijab is to appease Muslims for vote bank, he criticised.</p><p>The then prime minister Indira Gandhi implemented the uniform system among students to get rid of religious, caste and economic discrimination. The sole intention of the uniform is to create a sense of equality among the students. The Congress government is doing politics in this, he alleged.</p>.Citizens must uphold constitutional values: Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor.<p>Some are trying to link the Shivadhara, Janivara, Rudrakshi to hijab, misleading the people. They are worn under clothes and have no connection with the outer rules of the uniform, he said. Hence, the uniform system should be strictly implemented and permission to wear hijab should not be given, he stressed.</p><p>If the state government does not withdraw hijab permission, our students will attend the classes with saffron shawls, he warned. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the government through Additional DC Jagadish Gangannavar.</p>