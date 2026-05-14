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Karnataka: Sri Rama Sene demands government to withdraw circular allowing hijab in schools

The people suspect that the move to allow hijab is to appease Muslims for vote bank, Hemanth, joint secretary of Sri Rama Sene, criticised.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsHijabSri Rama Sene

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