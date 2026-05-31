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Karnataka SSLC: At 98.08%, consolidated results climb up 18.04% from last year

Among the students who improved their results, 136 secured 100 per cent in first language, 76 in second language, 144 in third language, 52 in Maths, 126 in science and 68 in social science.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:42 IST
Karnataka NewsSSLC examresult

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