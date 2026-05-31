Karnataka SSLC: At 98.08%, consolidated results climb up 18.04% from last year

<p>Bengaluru: The consolidated results of SSLC exams this year has reached 98.08 per cent with 62.98 per cent students clearing SSLC examination-2, for which the results were announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Compared to last year, the consolidated results have increased by 18.04 percentage points. In exam 1, this year, students had achieved 94.10 per cent pass. </p>.Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared: Pass rate at 99.07%; where to check.<p>For exam 2, a total of 49,351 candidates appeared. Of these, 31,080 managed to clear it. Meanwhile, 11,854 students took the exam to improve their results and 8,385 saw improvements.</p>.<p>In SSLC-2, five more students secured 625 out of 625. Of this, one student is from a government school and the other 4 from private schools.</p>.<p>Among the students who improved their results, 136 secured 100 per cent in first language, 76 in second language, 144 in third language, 52 in Maths, 126 in science and 68 in social science. </p>.<p>For freshers, the pass percentage in all subjects, barring first language, crossed 99 per cent in consolidated results.</p>.<p>In first language, it was 98.98 per cent. Among girls, 99 per cent passed as against 97 per cent for boys. </p>.<p>As much as 98 per cent of students from government schools passed, marginally trailing behind unaided schools (98.63 per cent).</p>.<p>Pass percentage has been the highest in English medium (98.96 per cent) and lowest in Tamil medium (93 per cent).</p>.<p>A district-wise analysis points out that Udupi clocked 99.58 per cent, Mandya 99.43 per cent, Dakshin Kannada 99.42% and Bengaluru rural 99.34 per cent. Hassan, Haveri and Uttara Kannada are other districts with above 99 per cent.</p>.Karnataka students record over 99% pass in ICSE, ISC results.<p>A total of 7,649 students who were unable to appear for exam 1 due to shortage of attendance appeared for exam-2 as private candidates and 603 have passed. </p>.<p>The marks cards will be available for downloading on digilocker and applications for photocopy of answer sheets, revaluation and recounting can be submitted through www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in. </p>