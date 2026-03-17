<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Secondary School Leaving Certificate (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a>) Class 10 board exams 2026 will begin on March 18 (Wednesday), with thousands of students across the state set to appear for the first language paper on Day 1.</p><p>The exams, conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), will continue till April 2. Students are advised to check exam timings, dress code, and key guidelines in advance to avoid last-minute confusion at exam centres.</p><p>This year, a total of 9,02,889 students from 15,941 high schools from across the state will be appearing for the class 10 SSLC examination.</p>.<p>As per the official timetable, exams will be held for seven subjects:</p><p>-March 18: First Language</p><p>-March 23: Science / Political Science / Music</p><p>-March 25: Second Language</p><p>-March 28: Mathematics / Sociology</p><p>-March 30: Third Language</p><p>-April 1: Junior Technical Subjects</p><p>-April 2: Social Science</p>.<p>The exams will be held in the morning session from 10:00 am to 1:15 am. All the candidates will be provided reading time for 15 minutes before the exam starts.</p><p>Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.</p>.<p>Students are allowed to carry the following items:</p><p>-SSLC hall ticket (mandatory)</p><p>-School ID card</p><p>-Blue or black ballpoint pens</p><p>-Geometry box (if required)</p><p>-Transparent water bottle</p><p>-Other necessary stationery</p><p>The school department has also advised that students without a hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.</p>.<p>The board has strictly prohibited the following items:</p><p>-Mobile phones</p><p>-Smart watches</p><p>-Bluetooth devices / earphones</p><p>-Calculators (unless permitted)</p><p>-Written notes or chits</p><p>-Any electronic gadgets</p><p>Students are also advised to read the instructions mentioned on their hall tickets carefully before the examination.</p>.<p>The board has introduced a few key changes this academic session. The minimum passing criteria has been revised, with students now required to secure 33 per cent aggregate marks, as against the earlier 35 per cent. </p><p>To be declared pass, candidates must score at least 33 per cent overall (206 out of 625 marks), along with a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. </p><p>Additionally, students must carry both their hall ticket and school ID card, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without these documents.</p><p>Moreover, this year Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other state-owned transport corporations will provide free bus service for the students appearing for the examinations. </p><p>The students can travel free of cost by showing their ID cards and admission cards during the examination.</p>