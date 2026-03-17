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Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exams to begin on March 18; check important guidelines

This year, a total of 9,02,889 students from 15,941 high schools from across the state will be appearing for the class 10 (SSLC) examination.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBoard ExamSSLCClass 10 SSLC exams

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