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Karnataka SSLC: Edu minister rejects grace marks plea over third language

He also demanded that the proposal be kept in abeyance.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:57 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 00:57 IST
EducationKarnataka

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