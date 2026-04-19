Karnataka SSLC: Edu minister rejects grace marks plea over third language

<p>Bengaluru: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has urged School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to award eight grace marks in the third language paper for students who appeared for the recently held SSLC examinations, citing confusion caused by the government’s last-minute policy shift.</p>.<p>In its petition, the association said the government’s announcement, made just four days before the examination, that third-language subjects would be assessed through grades instead of marks had left students confused. It said many students took the paper lightly after the announcement and were now under stress following the court’s direction to follow the earlier evaluation pattern.</p>.<p>The association urged the government to award grace marks in view of the uncertainty surrounding the subject. However, Bangarappa dismissed the demand, terming the petition “thoughtless”. The minister assured that there won't be delay in the announcement of SSLC results.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, MLC Shashil G Namoshi has objected to the move to shift from marks to grades for third-language subjects in SSLC.</p>.Grades for 3rd language in SSLC: Karnataka Governor asks state to 'comprehensively examined' decision.<p>In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Namoshi said the proposed change could run contrary to the Constitutional Bench order on language policy. He argued that the government must ensure every student gets equal opportunity and competency in learning languages, and cautioned that diluting the third language requirement could go against the spirit of the law.</p>.<p>He has demanded withdrawal of the draft notification issued on April 10 and said no amendment should be implemented retrospectively for the academic year 2025-26. He also demanded that the proposal be kept in abeyance.</p>