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Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 | Boy from rural region becomes one of State toppers

A student of Sri Vidyalakshmi English Medium School at Kabbala in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district is one of six who secured 625 out of 625.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:11 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSSLC examKSEEBKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)Class 10 SSLC exams

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