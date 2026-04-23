Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 | Boy from rural region becomes one of State toppers

<p>Davangere: Bharath G, student of Sri Vidyalakshmi English medium school at Kabbala in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district has proved that even students coming from rural background can excel in academics provided they do hard work consistently without worrying much about marks in the examinations. </p><p>He is one of the state toppers with 625 marks.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p>Speaking to DH, Bharath said "I was consistent in my studies from the day one of SSLC. Besides, I was studying for about five to six hours per day when exams were around the corner. I wasn't thinking about marks. But I was focussing on consistent hardwork and trying to understand the lessons."</p><p>On future plans, he said he wants to pursue degree in medicine. "I'll do my PU in Davangere and I'm yet to select the college."</p>.Karnataka SSLC 2026 results out: Here's how to check and download marksheets.<p>Bharath is a resident of Kanivebilachi village in Channagiri taluk.</p><p>On his son's accomplishment, Girish Rao, who is a small farmer and labour contractor said, "We had anticipated that he might lose one or two marks and might not get cent marks in all subjects. But for our surprise, he has scored 625 marks in SSLC examinations. His elder sister is pursuing a degree in engineering."</p>