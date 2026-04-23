Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Daily revision reduces pressure during exams, says topper who scored 625/625

Instead of following rigid study hours, Preetham focused on setting daily goals. His father works as a bus conductor in a private transport agency. His goal is to become an engineer.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsSSLC examinationTopperexam stressExam results

Follow us on :

Follow Us