<p>Udupi: For Preetham Poojary, who secured a perfect 625 out of 625 marks in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/karnataka-sslc-results-no-fee-for-improvement-exam-for-third-language-this-year-3977970">SSLC examinations</a> and emerged as one of the state toppers alongside seven other students, success was less about long study hours and more about clarity in goals, consistent revision and staying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/ways-deal-exam-stress-1913610">stress-free</a>.</p><p>A student of Mother Teresa school, since LKG, in Shankaranarayana, Kundapur taluk, Preetham attributes his achievement to a disciplined yet balanced approach to studies. Preetham recollecting about his preparation, emphasised that stress management<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/dh-radio-exam-tension-tough-times-for-our-kids-back-in-school-1116610.html"> </a>played a crucial role in his journey.</p><p>“There is no need to take stress. The moment you feel tense, you should consciously divert your mind. Talking to parents really helps in such situations,” he stressed. Instead of following rigid study hours, Preetham focused on setting daily goals.</p><p>He divided his syllabus chapter-wise and set deadlines to complete each portion. “I made sure to revise whatever was taught in class on the same day before going to bed. That helped me retain concepts better,” he explained. Regular assessments also contributed significantly to his performance.</p>.5 apps to handle exam stress.<p>Monthly unit tests conducted by the school ensured that I stayed on track. “Those tests motivated me to study consistently. Daily revision is essential, and it reduces pressure during exams,” he added. On his exam strategy, Preetham said maintaining a calm mindset inside the examination hall was crucial.</p><p>“Even during exams, the mind should be stress-free. I attempted the tough questions towards the end. It is important not to let unnecessary thoughts disturb your focus,” he emphasised. Preetham hails from Bidkalkatte and is the eldest son of Ganapathi Poojary and Nagarathna.</p><p>His father works as a bus conductor in a private transport agency. His parents had remained a strong pillar of support throughout his academic journey, he reveals with gratitude. Looking ahead, Preetham has clear ambitions. He plans to pursue Science in Pre-University, opting for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science (PCM with CS), and aims to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).</p><p>His goal is to become an engineer. Preetham’s achievement stands as an example of how consistency, self-discipline, and emotional balance can lead to academic excellence, his teachers vouched.</p>