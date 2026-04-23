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Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered

This year a total of six students secured 625 out of 625 and emerged as toppers and this includes a student from a government school in Athani taluk, Chikkodi district.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:36 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMadhu BangarappaSSLC examsslc resultsKSEEBKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)Class 10 SSLC exams

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