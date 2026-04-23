Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered

<p>Bengaluru: The results of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc-exam">SSLC examination -1 </a>have been announced with regular fresh students creating a history with 94.1% pass as against the 80.04% last year.<br><br>Releasing the results, Minister for School Education and Literacy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> credited this victory to parents, students, teachers, other officials of the department and also to the legislators.</p>.Karnataka SSLC 2026 results out: Here's how to check and download marksheets.<p>"I would like to thank and congratulate all students, parents, teachers, legislators and officials of the department at all levels who have contributed to this success. The state level Parent Teacher Meeting helped parents understand the importance of learning and their responsibilities as parents and their role in studies," said Madhu.<br><br>This year a total of 7,70,209 regular fresh students appeared of which 7,24, 794 have cleared the exams.<br><br>This year a total of six students secured 625 out of 625 and emerged as toppers and that includes a student from a government school in Athani taluk, Chikkodi district.</p><p><br>The digital marks cards are available on DigiLocker and this year even physical copies will be available.<br><br>However, there will be no third exam, considering the highest pass.</p><p><br>The second exam for students who wish to improve their results will be held from May 18 to 25.<br><br>This year around 1,500 students failed in third language subjects as against over 50,000 last year.</p>