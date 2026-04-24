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Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 | Topper Bengaluru student Dhanush focused more as exams neared

Dhanush a resident of Malleswaram in Bengaluru, said, in the beginning he was not serious about studies.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSSLC

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