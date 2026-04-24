<p>Mysuru: Sharing his joy, Dhanush Sudhir Mysore who emerged as one of the toppers in state by securing 625/625 said, “I did well in exams and I was confident of getting these results. All the credit goes to my school and tuition teachers”.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Daily revision reduces pressure during exams, says topper who scored 625/625 .<p>Dhanush a resident of Malleswaram in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, said, in the beginning he was not serious about studies.</p>.<p>“As I had tro attend both school and tuitions, I could not study much in the beginning. As I like sports a lot, I used to study in between playing cricket, chess and tennis. But when exams neared, I started studying seriously,” he said. Dhanush will take up science in PUC as he wants to study engineering.</p>