<p>The SSLC exam results announced on Thursday have thrown up surprises. Students from unconventional areas have done exceptionally well. Sukhdev Kattinami, a student of BVR High School in Manvi, Raichur district, has topped the SSLC exam with 625/625 marks.</p>.Karnataka SSLS Results 2026 | Boy from rural region becomes one of state toppers.<p>Sukhdev, son of a local college lecturer Parashuram Kattimani, attributed his success to the guidance of teachers and blessings of his parents and elders, and of course, dedication and systematic and focused study. I used to study 3 to 4 hours daily. I was expecting good marks. I am overwhelmed to know that I have scored a perfect 625. I have started preparing for the IIT JEE exam, says Sukhdev, who is chasing his IIT dreams.</p>.<p>The BVR school management and teachers celebrated the feat by distributing sweets.</p>