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Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 | Topper from Raichur's Manvi chases IIT dreams

Sukhdev, son of a local college lecturer Parashuram Kattimani, attributed his success to the guidance of teachers and blessings of his parents and elders
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRaichurSSLC

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