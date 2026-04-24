<p>Bengaluru: The government’s earlier decision to award grades instead of marks for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/third-language">third language</a> had created controversy with the stakeholders, including schools, teachers and students opposing it. </p>.<p>This forced the government to retain the existing marks system, following the court order.</p>.<p>But the results of SSLC exams announced on Thursday turned out to be a surprise as the number of students failing in third language subjects has reduced drastically, including Hindi.</p>.Grades for 3rd language in SSLC: Karnataka Governor asks state to 'comprehensively examine' decision.<p>As per data shared by KSEAB, last year, a total of 83,088 students failed in third language alone, highest in Hindi (75,792).</p>.<p>Surprisingly, this year, the number of students who failed in Hindi reduced to 9,481 and students who failed in third languages reduced to 10,963.</p>.<p>While announcing the switch from marks to grade system for third language subjects, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa had mentioned that it was being done to reduce pressure on children.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the minister reiterated that, saying, “It was a decision taken to reduce pressure on children. I will share more details on this in a couple of days with a scientific study report”. The result sheet conforms to this.</p>.<p><strong>Pass marks reduction didn’t help many</strong></p>.<p>Though the department reduced the pass marks from 35 to 33, not many students benefited from it.</p>.<p>As per data, 1,532 students have passed, scoring between 33 and 35 marks.</p>.<p>“People criticised me when we implemented this. But they should understand that it was one of the recommendations of the Administrative Reforms Commission,” Madhu said.</p>