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Karnataka SSLC results | No negative effect of switch from marks to grades for third language

As per data shared by KSEAB, last year, a total of 83,088 students failed in third language alone, highest in Hindi (75,792).
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsSSLCthird language

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