<p>Chitradurga: In a tragic incident, a SSLC student allegedly ended life by hanging himself from a fan in his house at Horapte lay-out in the city on Thursday night after he failed in Kannada subject by one mark.</p><p>Ayan Baig (15) is the deceased boy. He had scored 41 marks in Kannada language. If he had scored 42, he would have passed. But he passed the rest of the subjects and got 42 per cent marks in SSLC examinations. When the results were announced, he realised that he failed in Kannada subject. Dejected over, this, he took the extreme step.</p>.II PUC student dies by suicide in Bengaluru; exam distress believed to be the reason .<p>After the SSLC examination was completed, Ayan had spoken on his YouTube channel and he had claimed that he answered the questions for 80 marks and he was confident of getting 70 marks in Kannada and it had gone viral on social media. Sources said that he took the extreme step as he could not get pass marks in Kannada. A case has been registered at Chitradurga city police station.</p>