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Karnataka: SSLC student dies by suicide after failing in Kannada by one mark

Sources said that he took the extreme step as he could not get pass marks in Kannada. A case has been registered at Chitradurga city police station.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:11 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideKannadaSSLCfail

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