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Karnataka: Staff turn saviours for KCET candidates reaching wrong centres

The officer appreciated the staffers for successfully guiding the candidates who were struggling at the last minute without hall tickets and also those who had gone to the wrong examination centres.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:01 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKCET

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