Karnataka State Bar Council suspends advocate for sexual harassment of junior

The Bar Council in its proceedings noted: “Perused the documents and the allegations made in the complaint and also exchanged through WhatsApp messages between the parties. The WhatsApp messages show (an) unprofessional approach by the Respondent Advocate towards the complainant. This is a clear case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation and professional misbehavior on the part of the respondent Advocate towards a woman junior Advocate.”

The proceedings also said the accused advocate sought time on October 5, 2023 to file his explanation to the complaint filed against him. But “even after a lapse of 30 days’ of time, the Respondent has failed to file any explanation or any objections, before the Bar Council Authority,” the proceedings have recorded.