<p>Bengaluru: In the run-up to submitting the much-anticipated Social & Educational Survey report, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) is extensively discussing the criteria and weightage to assess the backwardness of communities.</p>.<p>The weightage is believed to be extremely crucial, as it determines the yardstick for determining backwardness. The data collected will be evaluated based on the weightage formula. </p>.<p>According to a source, the commission is likely to stick to the 3:2:1 formula given by the previous Jayaprakash Hegde-led KSCBC. </p>.<p>The Hegde commission, which submitted a report based on the Kantharaj Commission’s survey in 2015, measured backwardness on a scale of 200 points, awarding points as per the 3:2:1 ratio for social, educational and economic indices, respectively (100 points for social, 68 for educational and 32 for economic backwardness). The higher the score, the more backward a community is. </p>.Karnataka socio-edu survey: 1 crore data gap may prove tricky for BCs' panel.<p>However, another source told DH that the commission was likely to settle on the 5:4:2 formula to measure social, educational and economic backwardness, respectively. </p>.<p>Both ratios are extremely similar and essentially uphold the principle that social and educational backwardness, in that order, are more dominant factors in determining the backwardness of any caste or community than economic factors. </p>.<p>This essentially means that a historically backward and marginalised community with financial mobility is likely to be considered more backward than a historically privileged community with economic constraints.</p>.<p>Proponents of social justice believe that social and educational backwardness are decisive in determining backwardness, and have vehemently opposed the 10% reservation provided by the Modi government to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) through the 103rd Constitutional amendment.</p>.<p>By following the 3:2:1 formula, the Hegde-led Commission had concluded that the Uppara community, with a backwardness score of 134.88/200, was the most backward amongst 22 communities. </p>.<p>With a backwardness score of 11.29/200, Brahmins were found to be the most forward community. The Hegde Commission report was set aside by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who mandated the Naik-led KSCBC to conduct another survey and prepare a report based on it. </p>.<p>While the 2015 survey had covered 94.17% (5.98 crore out of an estimated 6.35 crore), the 2025 survey had a coverage of around 85% (approximately 5.86 crore covered out of an estimated 6.85 crore). The commission is also said to have collected secondary data about caste representation in each government department.</p>.<p><strong>Chairman denies</strong></p>.<p>When contacted, KSCBC Chairman Madhusudan R Naik denied reports that the 5:4:2 formula could be implemented. “We cannot say what the final percentage will be because it’s part of a process which isn’t ready — it can change tomorrow. But, we have never thought about the 5:4:2 formula.”</p>