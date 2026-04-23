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Karnataka State Election Commission mandates disclosure of disqualification in local poll affidavits

The new rules also require candidates to state in a sworn affidavit that they have not been disqualified.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:14 IST
Karnataka NewsPoll affidavit

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