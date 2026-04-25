<p>Bengaluru: In a step towards strengthening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka’s </a>talent ecosystem and reinforcing its position as India’s leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the state government, through the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, has entered into an MoU with Naukri.com.</p>.<p>The partnership aims to support early-stage setup of GCCs in the state by facilitating structured access to high-quality talent solutions, with a particular focus on regions beyond Bengaluru, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Shivamogga.</p>.40% of India’s Global Capability Centre ecosystem transformed into innovation hubs: Report.<p>Under this collaboration, Naukri.com will extend a customised GCC Starter Package to newly-established GCCs registered with KITS, offering zero-cost access for an initial period of 90 days. Electronics and IT-BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge </a>said, “As GCCs increasingly evolve into centres that are innovating and building for the world, our focus is to ensure that they have the right talent and ecosystem to move up the value chain.”</p>