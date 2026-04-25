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Karnataka state govt to provide hiring support to new GCCs

The partnership aims to support early-stage setup of GCCs in the state by facilitating structured access to high-quality talent solutions
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:52 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 23:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPriyank Kharge

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