Karnataka State Higher Education Council to start journalism courses  

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is considering introducing new courses in journalism and mass communication to provide aspiring students with more opportunities in the field.
Speaking on Monday at the national conference 'Media Sphere-2024', Prof SR Niranjana said the council is committed to starting the courses. The Bangalore University’s Communication Department organised the conference to mark its golden jubilee.
Niranjana urged the department to submit a proposal for the new courses. "We will discuss it within the KSHEC and take necessary measures to introduce the new courses," he stated.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:25 IST