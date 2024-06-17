Karnataka State Legal Services Authority points out deficiencies in the state-run Anganwadis

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), Bengaluru has pointed out a number of deficiencies in the state-run Anganwadis.
From lack of a separate kitchen to poor food quality, a number of problems were highlighted after the KSLSA officials held surprise visits to four Anganwadis in the city recently.
On June 12, Justice A N Venugopala Gowda, Former Judge, High Court of Karnataka and Chairman of the State Level Malnutrition Prevention Committee along with other KSLSA members visited four Anganwadis in Bengaluru– Sarbande Palya Hari Colony-1, Hari Colony-2, and Yarab Nagar to understand the present condition of these centres.
The inspections revealed that these centres lack many basic facilities and are also maintained well. For instance, the Anganwadi centre in Sarbande Palya did not have power supply and those in Hari Colony did not have water supply, indicating the lack of basic facilities.
That apart, except for the Anganwadi centre at Yarab Nagar, all the other three centres lacked hygiene and cleanliness. The officials also noted that the centres had not received any new toys or play items in the last three years and the officials from the Department of Women and Child Development hardly visited these facilities for inspection. Many of these facilities were housed in small rooms without a separate kitchen or washing area, making them unhygienic for children.
Surprisingly, the Anganwadi at Yarab Nagar was well-maintained and the officials opined that this was owing to the proactive works taken up by the Anganwadi teacher there. The officials noted that the teacher had got new toys for the children by spending money from her pocket and appreciated her efforts.
