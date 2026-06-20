Karnataka: Steps taken to address issues raised by MoEF, says NMDC

<p>Bengaluru: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has said it has taken steps to address the issues raised by the Union Environment Ministry regarding the firm’s mining operation in Ballari district’s Sandur.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had issued a show-cause notice to the company raising 27 questions over the company’s failure to comply with many conditions stipulated when environment clearance was issued in 2004.</p>.<p>Among the multiple issues raised, reported by <em>DH</em>, was NMDC’s failure to submit a comprehensive progressive green belt development plan with year-wise break up as specified in 2004 and the failure to obtain approval from authorities for the wildlife conservation plan. Activists had described the 22-year delay in compliance as glaring violations of the rules.</p>.<p>In a written statement, the company said a 7.5 metre-wide greenbelt has been developed along the mine lease boundary.</p>.<p>It said extensive plantation activities have been taken up with about 94.5 hectares under green belt development with over 1.42 lakh plants.</p>.<p>Further, it said a wildlife conservation plan was submitted to the Karnataka Forest Department in 2020.</p>