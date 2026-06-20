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Karnataka: Steps taken to address issues raised by MoEF, says NMDC

It said extensive plantation activities have been taken up with about 94.5 hectares under green belt development with over 1.42 lakh plants.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBallari

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