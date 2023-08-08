Karnataka: Stir over non-veg cuisine in college food mela

A Food mela held in Government First Grade College for Women, on Monday, led to a verbal spat between group of students of the college and lecturers when the latter prevented the former from attending the event for bringing non-vegetarian cuisines.
Two students brought chicken kajjaya and roti to take part in the food mela held in the college. But some lecturers objected to it and asked the students not to attend as only vegetarian cuisines are permitted in the event.
They said all students were instructed about the rules of the event. But students brought non-vegetarian food.
Reacting to it, the two students questioned the lecturers how fair is it to impose a ban on non vegetarian food in the event?
Later, the lecturers directed the students to follow the words. At last, non-vegetarian food was permitted. A video of an argument between students and lecturers has gone viral on social media.