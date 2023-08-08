Karnataka: Stir over non-veg cuisine in college food mela

A Food mela held in Government First Grade College for Women, on Monday, led to a verbal spat between group of students of the college and lecturers when the latter prevented the former from attending the event for bringing non-vegetarian cuisines.

Two students brought chicken kajjaya and roti to take part in the food mela held in the college. But some lecturers objected to it and asked the students not to attend as only vegetarian cuisines are permitted in the event.