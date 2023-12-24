JOIN US
Home india karnataka

Karnataka: Strive for quota in common category, Lingayat sects told

all seers must overcome differences and work for the upliftment of the community, Vachanananda Swami, pontiff of Harihar-based Panchamasali Peeta, said.
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 20:42 IST

Vachanananda Swami, pontiff of Harihar-based Panchamasali Peeta, said on Saturday that each sub-sect of the community came under different reservation categories and this had divided people of the community.

Addressing an event of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha here, he said the community had over 90 sub-sects. But all sects don’t have the same reservation as some are included in 3B category, some in 2A category, others in SC and so on. So, people are also divided in this regard, he said. It is high time that the people of all sub-sects of the community come together and fight for uniform reservation, he said.

Sixteen sub-sects of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community figure in the list of central OBCs, but others do not. So, all seers must overcome differences and work for the upliftment of the community, he said.

(Published 23 December 2023, 20:42 IST)
KarnatakaLingayats

