Karnataka: Strive for quota in common category, Lingayat sects told

Addressing an event of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha here, he said the community had over 90 sub-sects. But all sects don’t have the same reservation as some are included in 3B category, some in 2A category, others in SC and so on. So, people are also divided in this regard, he said. It is high time that the people of all sub-sects of the community come together and fight for uniform reservation, he said.