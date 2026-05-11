Karnataka: Student dies by suicide, police launch probe

<p>Belagavi: A student housed in Scheduled Classes Welfare Department Post Metric Hostel at Azam Nagar died by suicide by hanging herself in her room on her birthday on Monday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as one Kaveri Umesh Nayak (21) resident of Katabali in Hukkeri taluk. She was studying in B Sc final year. Her marriage had been fixed three months ago with a police constable. The reason for her taking the extreme step was not known.</p><p>The local APMC police are investigating.</p>