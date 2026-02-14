<p>A Karnataka student pursuing a master’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, has been reported missing in the United States, prompting his family to seek urgent assistance from the Government of India and the Karnataka government.</p><p>Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a Master of Science student at UC Berkeley, has been missing since the morning of February 12, 2026. According to information shared by his family and housemates, Saketh could not be traced despite searches at all known locations. A formal missing person complaint was subsequently lodged with the Berkeley Police Department, which registered the case as Case No. 26-6726.</p><p>The police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for him, but his whereabouts remain unknown.</p><p>Saketh’s family has written to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister of Karnataka, as well as to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking immediate intervention. In their letters, the family requested the Government of India, through the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, to coordinate with local US authorities and extend all possible assistance to help locate him.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah defends 1,000-day record, slams BJP as ‘jealous’ over Congress convention.<p>In their appeal, the family stated that Saketh is enrolled in a Master of Science programme at UC Berkeley and holds an Indian passport bearing number X6971715. They expressed deep concern over his disappearance and said the situation has caused immense distress.</p><p>The family also confirmed that Saketh’s housemate was the first to alert authorities after being unable to locate him and that the police complaint was filed promptly.</p><p>Saketh had been admitted to UC Berkeley’s Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Professional Master’s programme for Fall 2025. In an admission letter issued by the university, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division Lisa Garcia Bedolla congratulated him on securing admission to the institution and welcomed him to its graduate community.</p><p>The family has urged Indian authorities to intervene and work with US officials to trace Saketh as quickly as possible. They said any support from diplomatic and government channels would be crucial at this stage as the search for their son continues.</p>